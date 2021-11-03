Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina spending Thanksgiving together in Puerto Rico

JUPITER, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Pitcher Adam Wainwright #50 and catcher Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals chat through the fence during spring training at Roger Dean Stadium on February 16, 2011 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–What a difference a year makes. During Major League Baseball’s offseason in November 2020, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright wondered if their careers in St. Louis together were over, after they both were free agents for the first time.

Now, fresh off performances here in 2021 which turned back time, the batterymates already know they’ll be back for what we know is Molina’s final year and could be Wainwright’s as well. And they already know where they’re spending Thanksgiving–At Molina’s house in Puerto Rico.

Wainwright shared the news in a guest appearance on the “Toeing the Slab” podcast with former Yankees, Mets and Royals pitcher David Cone.

In the episode, recorded October 28, before the end of the World Series, Wainwright also talked about the state of pitching in the modern game, his relationship with new Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his relationship with Molina, which extends back to their minor league days.