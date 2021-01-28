Additional dates added for batting practice at Busch Stadium, “Fans at Bat”

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals have added three more dates for fans to have the opportunity to take batting practice at Busch Stadium.
The first dates offered in March for “Fans at Bat” sold out in less than one day. “Fans at Bat” allows groups of up to 10 people to take batting practice.
The additional dates available are Monday, May 10; Wednesday, May 12; and Friday, May 14.
“Fans at Bat” includes a 45-minute batting practice session with two Cardinals Alumni players. The players include 1987 National League champion Scott Terry, 1985 and 1987 World Series starter Danny Cox, 2011 World Series champion Kyle McClellan, and two-time All-Star third baseman Scott Cooper.
Guests will receive an autograph from their Cardinals Alumni instructors and get exclusive access to the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum.
This package costs $1,250. Click here to purchase tickets.