After Wainwright masterpiece, Cardinals pitcher goes on ‘Old Man’ Walk’ around Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS- After each game pitched this season, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has made it a habit of taking fans inside the process of what he does the following day on social media.
He’s billed it the “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk”.
At home or on the road, he’ll share pictures of ballparks, pointing out favorite spots or highlighting interesting details.
Wednesday morning, ahead of the early afternoon start against the Pirates, Wainwright shared today’s version following last night’s 2-hitter against Pittsburgh.
The Clemente statue holds special meaning for Wainwright, who was named the 2020 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award for his philanthropic work.