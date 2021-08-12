After Wainwright masterpiece, Cardinals pitcher goes on ‘Old Man’ Walk’ around Pittsburgh

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap to fans after getting the final out of a complete game, two-hit, shut-out of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. The Cardinals won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ST. LOUIS- After each game pitched this season, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has made it a habit of taking fans inside the process of what he does the following day on social media.

He’s billed it the “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk”.

At home or on the road, he’ll share pictures of ballparks, pointing out favorite spots or highlighting interesting details.

Wednesday morning, ahead of the early afternoon start against the Pirates, Wainwright shared today’s version following last night’s 2-hitter against Pittsburgh.

Today's "Day After Pitching Old Man Walk" was pretty special. Not many parks can compare to the incredible PNC Park in Pittsburgh! Also, got to take a picture with my man Roberto Clemente. Cool story of all the intricacies of the statue itself that's worth a read if you get time. pic.twitter.com/DM8Rl4JDbp — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 12, 2021

The Clemente statue holds special meaning for Wainwright, who was named the 2020 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award for his philanthropic work.