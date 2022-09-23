ST. LOUIS – Albert is almost there! Just one home run separates Albert Pujols from one of the 700 home run club, one of the most exclusive in baseball history.

Albert Pujols picked up his 699th career home run Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols took Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney deep in the third inning, a two-run home run to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the series opener.

Pujols has been heating up in the power department recently. He has 16 home runs since the turn to the second half and 13 since the start of August.

Only three MLB greats now have more career home runs than Pujols, all part of the exclusive 700-home run club. The top three all-time home run leaders are Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols took over fourth place on Sept. 11 with his 697th home run, one day after he matched Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth-most round-trippers in MLB history.

While chasing fourth-place all-time and 700 career home runs, Pujols also passed a more specific home run record held by MLB’s all-time home run leader Barry Bonds. Pujols went deep against his 450th different hurler on Aug. 29, giving him the most home runs all-time off of different pitchers.

Pujols only needs one more home run in his last 11 games in order to reach 700 all-time. It looks encouraging if Pujols can keep up a pace he has sustained since August, picking up one home run around every four games on average.

Regardless of how things end up, the sendoff season has been quite special for Pujols, one in which he participated the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game after a commissioner’s legacy pick and one in which he made his first appearance as a pitcher.

Now in his 12th season with the Cardinals, Pujols won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis from 2001-2011, a stint during which he slugged at least 32 home runs each season and pushed several franchise batting records. He ranks second in Cardinals history with 462 home runs only behind fellow Cardinals legend Stan Musial.