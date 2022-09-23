LOS ANGELES – 699 and 700. Albert Pujols has reached an ultimate honor at Dodger Stadium with home runs in back-to-back at-bats.

Albert Pujols picked up both blasts Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium. Pujols first took Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney deep in the third inning, a two-run home run to give the Cardinals their first lead of the night. The next inning, Pujols delivered against Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford, a three-run home run for the ultimate 700 milestone.

If any one ballpark outside of Busch Stadium had to be the site for 700, it’s hard to find one more fitting than Dodger Stadium for multiple reasons.

Pujols called Dodger Stadium home just one season ago.

Pujols spent 10 years in Los Angeles with the Angels before briefly joining the Dodgers last year.

Pujols smashed his 100th home run at Dodger Stadium in 2003.

Pujols picked up intensity in his 700-pursuit after competing in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in July.

Only three MLB greats now have more career home runs than Pujols, all part of the exclusive 700-home run club. The top three all-time home run leaders are Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols took over fourth place on Sept. 11 with his 697th home run, one day after he matched Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth-most round-trippers in MLB history.

After a relatively slow start in the power department, which generated just four home runs in the season’s first three months, Pujols has powered through the final stretch of his career. He has 17 home runs since the turn to the second half and 14 since the start of August.

While chasing fourth-place all-time and 700 career home runs, Pujols also passed a more specific home run record held by MLB’s all-time home run leader, Barry Bonds. Pujols went deep against his 450th different hurler on Aug. 29, giving him the most home runs all-time off of different pitchers.

The sendoff season has been quite special for Pujols, one in which he participated the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game after a commissioner’s legacy pick and one in which he made his first appearance as a pitcher.

Now in his 12th season with the Cardinals, Pujols won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis from 2001-2011, a stint during which he slugged at least 32 home runs each season and pushed several franchise batting records. He ranks second in Cardinals history with 462 home runs only behind fellow Cardinals legend Stan Musial.