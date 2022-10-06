ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols conquered the quest for 700 home runs, and then some more, in his farewell tour.

With his final regular season campaign coming to a close Wednesday, Pujols ends up with 703 home runs in the record books, the fourth-most in MLB history.

Pujols slugged 24 home runs this season, his personal-best since 2017. His season total ranked in the Top 50 among MLB hitters. It was also larger than the home run leader on eight teams this season.

The following teams did not have a player match or finish above Pujols’ 24 home runs in the 2022 season…

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants

Tampa Bay Rays

Washington Nationals

Finishing at 24 home runs was not an easy feat for Pujols by any means. After a slow start in the power department, in which he only generated four home runs in the season’s first three months, Pujols went deep around one every four games on average in the second half of the season.

Some of his most memorable…

April 12: Albert Pujols makes his return in a Cardinals uniform known. In just his second game back, he corks a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starter Daniel Lynch to put the Cardinals ahead, marked by an iconic call from Bally Sports Midwest’s Dan McLaughlin, “Welcome back, Albert! It’s like you never left!”

May 22: Pujols explodes for a two-home run game at PNC Park against the Pirates, the first of four such instances this season.

Aug. 29: Pujols stands alone in one unique baseball category. He homers off of Red reliever and Wentzville native Ross Detwiler for his 450th home run off of a unique pitcher. It’s a record he eventually extends to 458.

Sept. 10-11: It only took a matter of two days for No. 5 with the Birds on the Bat to officially match and take over the No. 4 spot all-time among Major League Baseball’s home run kings. Pujols corks a game-tying blast in the middle game of a Pittsburgh series to tie Alex Rodriguez. And he comes up even more clutch with 697, a ninth-inning, go-ahead blast to spark a comeback and gritty series win.

Sept. 23: HISTORY! A moment baseball fans in St. Louis and beyond have been anticipating since the start of the Pujols retirement tour. He begins his final series at Dodger Stadium with 698 home runs and St. Louis jumps out to an early lead. Pujols works his magic in consecutive at-bats in back-to-back innings. Third inning; Home Run No. 699 off Andrew Heaney. Fourth inning; Home Run No. 700 off Phil Bickford. A packed house at Dodger Stadium, a venue he called home just one year before, erupts in cheers and Pujols gets a few minutes mid-game to celebrate arguably the biggest milestone of his baseball career.

Oct. 2-3: Pujols hits his final pair of home runs of his career against the Pittsburgh Pirates on back-to-back days at two different ballparks.

Pujols begins his eighth postseason bid with the Cardinals on Friday, when the Philadelphia Phillies come to town for a Wild Card Series.