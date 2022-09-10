ST. LOUIS – No. 5 wearing the Birds on the Bat but no longer No. 5 among MLB’s all-time home run kings.

Albert Pujols picked up his 696th career home run Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, matching Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most home runs all-time in MLB history.

Pujols took Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker deep in the sixth inning, a two-run home run to help the Cardinals move to a 3-3 tie in Saturday evening’s contest.

Only three MLB greats now have more career home runs than Pujols, all part of the exclusive 700-home run club. The top three all-time home run leaders are Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714). Pujols is currently tied with Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth-most round-trippers.

Pujols has been heating up in the power department recently. He has 13 home runs since the start of July and 10 over the last four weeks.

While chasing fourth-place all-time and 700 career home runs, Pujols passed a more specific home run record held by MLB’s all-time home run leader Barry Bonds. Pujols went deep against his 450th different hurler on Aug. 29, giving him the most home runs all-time off of different pitchers.

With 23 games remaining in the 2022 regular season, Pujols will need to average around one home run every six games in order to reach 700 career home runs.

Regardless of how things end up, the sendoff season has been quite special for Pujols, one in which he participated the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game after a commissioner’s legacy pick and one in which he made his first appearance as a pitcher.

Now in his 12th season with the Cardinals, Pujols won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis from 2001-2011, a stint during which he slugged at least 32 home runs each season and pushed several franchise batting records. He ranks second in Cardinals history with 462 home runs only behind fellow Cardinals legend Stan Musial.