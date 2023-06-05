ST. LOUIS — You will be seeing more of Albert Pujols on the MLB Network. He will be serving as an on-air analyst and has been named as a special assistant to the commissioner. He will be advising the league on player relations and issues in the Dominican Republic.

Pujols appeared on a MLB Broadcast of a Cardinals game over the weekend that was streamed on Peacock. The former Cardinals player retired in 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of my career. Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to join the MLB Network family. I’ve been a huge fan since the very beginning and can’t wait to get started,” states Pujols.

“Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well. He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities,” states Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

You can see Pujols premiere on the MLB Network Tuesday, June 6th at 8 a.m. He will also contribute to MLB Network’s June 23rd coverage of MLB’s London Series, featuring the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.