ST. LOUIS — St. Louis baseball fans are giddy over the announcement that Albert Pujols will return to St. Louis and finish his playing career as a member of the Cardinals this season.

“Albert is one of the best hitters that’s ever lived, so why wouldn’t you want him?” asked Shane Williams, St. Louis Cardinals fan.

“He started out here with us and he’s going to end up finishing up with us,” said Anthony Mitchell, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I think that’s great you know.”

Melissa Fike is a St. Louis Cardinals fan who says the team was fun to watch when Pujols was a part of it. She said, “I was at Busch Stadium once when Albert Pujols hit three home runs in one game and we all went wild, or the bomb he hit against the Astros in the playoffs, just so many fun memories.”

Pujols will be joining former teammates, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. That reunion is one reason some fans are buying tickets.

St. Louis Cardinals fan Zach Baker said, “We were just talking about how we’re getting tickets to opening day just so how I can see how fans are going to react to Pujols coming out.”