ST. LOUIS – One of the greatest cardinals of all time is set to return. Multiple published reports say that Pujols will be back in a Cardinal uniform this season, pending his completion of a physical.

The deal would bring Pujols back to where his storybook and hall of fame career all started.

We all remember plenty of those calls during Pujols’ time with the redbirds. The former cardinal first baseman put up incredible numbers during his time as a redbird before leaving for the Angels after the 2011 season.

Pujols was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999 and was in the opening day lineup in 2001. In his first ten seasons with the redbirds, he had a batting average of 300 or above with at least 30 home runs, and 100 RBIs each year. While with the Cardinals, Pujols won three National League MVP awards, two world series championships and made nine all-star appearances.

Multiple sources say that Pujols would return to the redbirds on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, and that Pujols would be used as a designated hitter against left-handed pitchers. He could also come off the bench as a pinch hitter. The universal DH was part of the new collective bargaining agreement.

Pujols’ return would reunite him with two other beloved Cardinals, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

Fox-2’s Chris Regnier was live at our bureau at Spark St. Louis in Ballpark Village with more on the deal to resign Albert Pujols.