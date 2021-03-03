Albert Pujols wants to enter Hall of Fame with Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS–Former St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols, who is about to start the final year of the contract he signed with the Angels and could be his last season before retirement, tells USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that Yadier Molina, his longtime teammate, is the greatest catcher of his time and could be the best defensively, of all time.
“I always tell people the Cardinals could afford to let me go, but they couldn’t afford to let Yadi go anywhere else. That pitching staff and that organization would never have the success without Yadi. He’s meant everything to that organization,’ Pujols said.
Pujols’ wife caused a bit of a stir recently when an Instagram post suggested he would retire at the end of the season, later amending it to make clear that she was not announcing his retirement.
Pujols gave no clear hint as to his future plans after the season as far as playing is concerned, but was asked if he ever thinks of being inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame at the same time as Molina.
“I always tell him, let’s finish together. Let’s retire together. That would be awesome,” Pujols said.
Molina signed a one-year contract last month to return to St. Louis after testing free agency.