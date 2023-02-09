ST. LOUIS – Four months removed from a remarkable retirement tour, St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is staying busy with life outside of baseball.

Pujols might be usually be ramping up for spring training this time of year, but he’s taking on some other activities this winter. Within the last few weeks, Pujols has committed to a celebrity basketball game, reportedly switched agents and listed two mansions for sale.

Most recently of those, Pujols formally accepted an invitation Wednesday to compete in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Pujols will play for Team Ryan, led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, on Feb. 17 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The baseball star occasionally hosts an All-Star hoops game through the Pujols Family Foundation, though it remains to be seen how his basketball talents stack up with WNBA players and other athletes competing. Maybe he can pick up some feedback from his close friend Yadier Molina, who managed a professional basketball team he owns, Vaqueros de Bayamon, to a championship last summer.

Prior to the basketball announcement, reports surfaced earlier this week indicating that Albert Pujols is switching agents. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports Pujols made a decision to leave longtime agent Dan Lozano. He is now represented by Roc Nation, an agency that represents Jay-Z and whose sports division is led by Brodie Van Wagenen.

This is notable because it may impact whether Pujols has to fulfill the entirety of a personal-services contract with the Los Angeles Angels, a provision in his 10-year contract from when he first left the Cardinals in 2012. The personal services contract proves ambiguous in the sense it could restrict his ability to represent the Cardinals in certain capacities for the foreseeable future. One top priority of his new agent could be to clear up the muddled situation.

Pujols has also spent the winter venturing into the world of real estate. After countless hours of travel through baseball, Pujols appears to be downsizing his number of living arrangements. Pujols has two mansions listed for sale as of Thursday, one in Orange County, California and one in the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City.

In California, Pujols is looking to sell a nearly 10,000-square foot home for $10 million. The three-story home sits on a hilltop, featuring a pool, entertainment center and eight bathrooms, among other qualities.

Pujols seeks less for his 10,000-square foot home in Leawood, Kansas, around $2.3 million. Near the Kansas-Missouri border, this home features dark-stained woodwork, a large-scale gym and massive bedrooms.

If all of that hasn’t kept him busy enough, Pujols has spent time getting closer to his new girlfriend Nicole this offseason.

Pujols enjoyed a memorable sendoff season in 2022, returning to the St. Louis Cardinals after a ten-year break in Los Angeles for his 22nd and final MLB season. He ranks first or second in many major Cardinals hitting categories and became just the fourth player to join MLB’s 700 home run club last September.