CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Many Cardinals players made it to Topgolf on their off day Wednesday. They were there supporting their teammate Albert. The Pujols Family Foundation held The Ultimate Drive event.

Attendees played Topgolf games, enjoyed a silent auction, food, and more.

Pujols’ charity supports does work in the Dominican Republic and helps people with Down syndrome.

Now he is back where his career began.

“It really was like he never left. It’s a good thing that he’s back at the end of his career because this is where he needs to be. This is where he should go out. This is what the fans wanted, this is what he wanted, and this is what we wanted. So it’s great,” Adam Wainwright said.

“I felt like I never left,” Pujols said. “Coming back, you know, once or twice within the course of the year and being received the same way. That’s why I felt like I never left. I still have my home here and now playing here for this season, it’s pretty exciting.”

“From the time that we heard he’s coming back, our phone has never really stopped ringing. I mean especially with our families. I mean Albert is a significant part of the Down syndrome community, especially here in St. Louis. We started this foundation 18 years ago. So there are a lot of kids that have grown up and young adults that all they have known is the work that is done through the foundation here in St. Louis. Of course, when they announced he was coming back, I mean it’s just a celebration across the board,” Todd Perry, executive director of The Pujols Family Foundation, said

