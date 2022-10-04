ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals begin postseason Friday with the National League Wild Card Series. It’s not known yet when and where you might be able to watch the game on television, though at least one part of the broadcast appears to be certain.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and MLB analyst Michael Kay will call the series as part of an ESPN-supported broadcast for Wild Card weekend. The ESPN booth assignments for the four Wild Card series were first reported by New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Because ESPN is carrying coverage of the Wild Card series, the games are likely to be played on one of three possible channels: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Channels have not yet been decided for certain games and series with seeding in all four matchups up for grabs until the final day.

Fans in St. Louis can also listen to the radio broadcast on KMOX with John Rooney leading play-by-play. Bally Sports Midwest, the home for 100-plus games this season, will not broadcast the postseason action.