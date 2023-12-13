ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announce that Anheuser-Busch is extending the naming rights for Busch Stadium through 2030. The stadium has gone through multiple iterations, and the current Busch Stadium, often referred to as Busch Stadium III, opened in 2006.

Anheuser-Busch, a significant brewery known for its Budweiser beer, acquired the naming rights in 1953 for Sportsman’s Park. The brewery has a significant presence in St. Louis, and the company’s founders have historical ties to the city.

“Anheuser-Busch and the Cardinals are part of the fabric of St. Louis, and this continued investment in our shared hometown is an exciting next chapter in our decades-long story,” states Matt Davis, Vice President of Partnerships, Anheuser-Busch.



Anheuser-Busch also extended its marketing agreement with Ballpark Village for five years. The deal includes advertising rights, continuation of the Budweiser Brewhouse Restaurant, Bud Deck Rooftop, and Sports & Social.

The St. Louis Cardinals will introduce the “Budweiser 703 Club” at Busch Stadium for the 2024 season. Located in left field, this all-inclusive seating area pays homage to Albert Pujols’ 703 career home runs. It includes a glass exterior, private indoor lounge, upgraded outdoor seating, and a variety of food and beverage stations with an open kitchen concept. This marks the team’s first new all-inclusive area since 2017.

As the longest-standing MLB sponsor since 1980, Anheuser-Busch, with Budweiser, serves as the co-exclusive beer sponsor for 18 MLB Clubs and MLB events. The naming of sports venues after corporate sponsors is a common practice in modern sports. It gives companies exposure and advertising opportunities while contributing to the funding of stadium construction and maintenance.