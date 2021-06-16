Another day, another Cardinals walk-off win

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, left, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 to sweep the season series.

Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss. Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. The Cardinals went 6-0 against Miami this year for their first season sweep over the Marlins.

While he didn’t get the win, Cardinal starting pitcher Johan Oviedo gave an ailing pitching rotation just what it needed Wednesday, going 7 scoreless innings, giving up six hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Cardinals hit the road for a weekend series in Atlanta, with John Gant set to start Thursday’s opener.