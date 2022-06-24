ST. LOUIS – One of baseball’s most-storied rivalries makes way to Busch Stadium on Friday night as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs.

If you’re planning to watch the game from home, you’ll need to plan ahead. You won’t find Friday’s matchup on regional or national television. The game will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.

For the 2022 season, Apple and MLB have partnered up for “Friday Night Baseball,” airing 24 games on Apple streaming services. There will be doubleheaders every Friday night for the first 12 weeks of the season. Friday’s game is the last of three for the Cardinals airing on Apple TV+ this season.

Major League Baseball says no subscription is needed to watch “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ and viewers will not be charged. However, fans will need to follow these steps in order to watch the game:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

For more information on how to access “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, click here. Fans can also listen to the Cardinals game on radio on 1120 KMOX.

Friday’s game is not the last time the Cardinals will play on a network away from their main broadcast home in Bally Sports Midwest. For a full list of where to stream those games, click here.