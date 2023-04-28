ST. LOUIS – Just like last year, the St. Louis Cardinals begin a road series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a Friday and a game broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.

If you’re planning to watch the game from home, you’ll need to plan ahead. You won’t find Friday’s matchup on regional or national television.

For the 2023 season, Apple and MLB have partnered up for “Friday Night Baseball,” airing 26 games on Apple streaming services. There will be doubleheaders every Friday night for 13 weeks of the first 14 weeks this season. Friday’s game is the first (and currently the only one scheduled) with the Cardinals airing on Apple TV+ this season.

Major League Baseball says no subscription is needed to watch “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ and viewers will not be charged. However, fans will need to follow these steps in order to watch the game:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

For more information on how to access “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, click here. Fans can also listen to the Cardinals game on radio on 1120 KMOX.