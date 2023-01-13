ST. LOUIS – Arbitration is expected for two St. Louis Cardinals relief pitchers after the team could not reach an agreement in salary for 2023.

The Cardinals were unable to reach agreements with reigning All-Star closer Ryan Helsley and southpaw Genesis Cabrera ahead of Friday’s deadline for team-controlled players. Agents for both Helsley and Cabrera will present salary arbitration figures to the team Friday evening.

St. Louis did reach agreements on one-year deals for seven arbitration-eligible players, including…

Tommy Edman ($4.2 million)

Andrew Knizner ($1.1 million)

Tyler O’Neill ($4.95 million)

Jack Flaherty ($5.4 million)

Jordan Hicks ($1.83 million)

Dakota Hudson ($2.65 million)

Jordan Montgomery ($10 million)

The Cardinals have not disclosed financial specifics of the deals, though these figures have been reported by St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, The Athletic’s Katie Woo and MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, among others.