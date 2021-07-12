Arenado and Reyes prepare for All-Star Game, Molina rests

DENVER, Colo. – Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado will start for the National League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

The seven-time All-Star used to play for the Rockies and you can expect him to receive one of the loudest ovations from the fans at Coors Field when he’s announced.

Cardinals’ pitcher Alex Reyes is also an All-Star this year.

Yadier Molina was named as an All-Star replacement, but he decided to skip the game. He will use the All-Star break to rest his ailing foot. Molina got hurt in a game back in April. This is Molina’s tenth All-Star game and Tuesday is his 39th birthday.

St. Louisan Max Scherzer of the Nationals was also named as an All-Star Game replacement. It’s his eighth All-Star Game.