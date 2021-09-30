Arenado plans to stay with the Cardinals in 2022

ST. LOUIS – All-Star third-baseman Nolan Arenado told the Post-Dispatch that he will not opt-out of his contract and play with the Cardinals again in the 2022 season.

Arenado, 30, was acquired by the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals sent a package of five players to Colorado, but none of the organization’s elite prospects. Included in the deal are left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielders Mateo Gil, Elehuris Montero, and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers.

The five-time All-Star will receive $214 million over seven years from the Cardinals. $50 million of that will be deferred and payable through 2041. Arenado could still opt-out after the 2022 season, but if he chooses to stay beyond that, that Rockies would have to pay St. Louis $51 million.

While Arenado slumped in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his 8 home runs would have paced the Cardinals and his 26 RBI would have tied for the team lead. From 2015-2019, Arenado averaged just under 40 home runs and 124 RBI, and even if his numbers away from the atmosphere in Denver decline, he instantly plugs a power hole in the St. Louis lineup.

Arenado has hit 34 home runs for the Cardinals so far this year. He is tied for 19th in the league with the Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper.