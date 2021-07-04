Arenado, Reyes named to National League All-Star Team

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes was named to his first All-Star Team on Sunday. Third baseman Nolan Arenado will join Reyes in representing the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

Reyes was named the Cardinals’ closer ahead of the 2021 season. He’s gone 20-for-20 in save opportunities, with a 0.91 ERA, 52 strikeouts, and a 1.235 WHIP. He’s previously played in a pair of All-Star Futures games.

The 2021 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The National League will be the “home” team.

It’ll be a coming home of sorts for Arenado, who returns to his old stomping grounds in Colorado for his sixth All-Star Game appearance. The Cardinals acquired Arenado in February in an off-season trade with the Rockies. He leads the Cardinals in home runs, doubles, and RBI.

Alex Reyes on being named an All-Star: "It goes back to all the work I've put in, to the trainers who've helped me, it goes to my family who's supported me, it goes also to the people who've doubted me. It all motivated me."#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/X2XORu6hOs — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 4, 2021