ST. LOUIS – Ten seasons, ten Gold Gloves for Nolan Arenado. The St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman and rookie Brendan Donovan take home defensive honors this season.

Arenado becomes just the second player to win the Gold Glove in each of his first ten MLB seasons. Donovan becomes the first player to take home an inaugural super utility Gold Glove award this season. Rawlings announced the National League and American League winners Tuesday afternoon.

Arenado ranked first among MLB third basemen with a new Cardinals record 42 double plays and second with 283 assists. He also ranked second among all third basemen in defensive runs saved (19) and outs above average, facing some stiffer competition from NL defensive WAR leader Ke’Bryan Hayes compared to years past.

Donovan is the first Cardinal to win a Gold Glove in his rookie season. The “super utility” Gold Glove Award is meant to honor versatile fielders who succeed at multiple positions. Donovan spent time at all four infield positions and also picked up some corner experience in outfield, playing a majority of his innings at second base.

Teammates Paul Goldshcmidt (first base) and Tommy Edman (super utility and second base) came up short of Gold Glove honors after nominations.

Since the Gold Gloves were first awarded in 1957, the St. Louis Cardinals lead the entire MLB with 53 team accolades. That included an MLB-record five awarded in the 2021 campaigan last year.