ST. LOUIS – For the second time this summer, St. Louis-raised rapper Nelly cheered on his hometown team at Busch Stadium.

Nelly, a winner of three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards over his decades-long career, has attended several Cardinals games throughout the years, including one in which he celebrated a home run with Albert Pujols last month. He also enjoyed a front-row view of Tuesday’s game, a 5-4 walk-off victory for the Cardinals.

Since becoming one of the most accomplished musicians in the St. Louis area, Nelly has even had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before a game in 2013. And he’s arguably one of the most well-known celebrities to express his love for the St. Louis Cardinals.

When it comes to pop culture, there are quite a few celebrities who make it known how much they enjoy the National League’s top title-winning team, including many with hometown ties to St. Louis. Here’s a closer look at 10 others you may or may not have known to be St. Louis Cardinals fans.

Jon Hamm

The Mad Men star is a St. Louis sports superfan. Hamm known more as a hockey enthusiast with a lucky charm on St. Louis Blues broadcasts. However, he threw out the first pitch at Cardinals game in 2014 and enjoyed the WInter Classic at Busch Stadium in 2017. Hamm has won Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and more accolades over his decorated acting career.

Chris Rock

The comedian proved his dedication as a Cardinals fan earlier this summer. With one off day between shows in St. Louis and Indianapolis on his summer tour, Rock made way to Busch Stadium and sported a Navy blue Cardinals cap. During a one-on-one interview with Bally Sports Midwest, Rock said “I love St. Louis. Great crowds, great food. I always catch a Cardinals game when I’m in town.” Among his professional accolades include three Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Nikki Glaser

The Kirkwood High School alum has stayed loyal to her hometown Cardinals while making strides in her comedian career. In addition to promoting her Hollywood docu-series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” she had a chance to return to St. Louis in April and throw out the first pitch for a Cardinals game. “I’m so proud to be someone who’s from St. Louis,” said Glaser on a Bally Sports Midwest broadcast.

Billy Bob Thornton

Perhaps the Arkansas native is one of the most vocal celebrity Cardinals fans. He narrated the 2006 World Series film that chronicled the Cardinals’ up-and-down ride to their 10th championship. According to Factinate.com, he has film contracts that state he must always have access to a TV so he can watch Cardinals games. Loved for Sling Blade, Friday Night Lights and several other classics, Billy Bob Thornton has won or been nominated for more than a dozen awards in the filming industry.

John Goodman

Raised in the St. Louis suburb of Affton, John Goodman is appreciated so much by Cardinals fan that he even had a night dedicated in his honor at Busch Stadium in 2016. Goodman threw out the first pitch that night and told Cardinals Insider that night was “a dream come true.” Goodman also narrated a 2020 MLB Network documentary about the St. Louis Cardinals of the 1980’s. His acting career includes Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Jenna Fischer

One of three with St. Louis ties on “The Office,” Fischer was also among the small handful of fans to represent the Cardinals in Busch Stadium during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. Fischer, along with “The Office” actresses Phyllis Smith and Ellie Kemper, were all seated as cutouts two years ago. Fischer also had the opportunity to play in the Celebrity Softball Game at Busch Stadium in 2009, while she starred as Pam from the beloved 2000’s sitcom. Her accolades include Screen Actors Guild Awards and St. Louis Film Festival honors.

Bill Clinton

It might be harder to find a politician with high standing and Cardinals fandom as 42nd U.S. president Bill Clinton. The Arkansas native grew up listening to Cardinals broadcasts from Harry Caray, per Sports Broadcast Journal. Although he didn’t attend a Cardinals game during his presidency, he once helped the team hold onto to some valuable pieces of memorabilia in Arkansas, per St. Louis Magazine.

Ken Bone

Another figure tied to politics, Ken Bone rose to fame during the U.S. Presidential debates of 2016, though his Cardinals fandom wasn’t known until weeks later. A Metro East resident, Bone wore a red sweater that gained Internet attention during the debates, perhaps symbolic of his loyalty to the Cardinals. In a Nov. 2016 interview with the Sporting News, Bone said he would give up his notoriety for another Cardinals World Series title.

Randy Orton

Also raised in St. Louis, WWE superstar Randy Orton joined the Cardinals for batting practice in 2015. That was his first time at Busch Stadium since serving in the military and working his way up in the WWE ranks, but he noted how the St. Louis community rallies behind their hometown favorites. Orton was the youngest world champion in WWE history after he won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2016, one of the most likely inspirations behind a WWE theme night the Cardinals traditionally host each season.

Ja Morant

One of basketball’s youngest stars celebrated the Cardinals with a fashion statement earlier this year. While resting in the Memphis Grizzlies’ regular-season finale, Morant sported a red Cardinals hat. While he hasn’t publicly spoken about his Cardinals fandom, it would make since given the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate calls Memphis home.