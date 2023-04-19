TIGARD, Ore. – Nolan Arenado has set a standard for offensive and defensive production rarely attained in baseball. With the bat and on the field, he’s reached several new milestones, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

One of Arenado’s earliest baseball cards recently fetched tens of thousands of dollars in an auction.

According to the PWCC Marketplace, an autographed 2010 Bowman Chrome Prospects Red Refractor rookie card of Arenado sold for $35,400. It’s the highest-selling Arenado baseball card of all-time.

Arenado’s record-breaker card features his autograph in blue ink and an image of him as a Colorado Rockies prospect mid-swing. PSA graded the card a 9 Mint in a scale of 10.

Photo provided by: PWCC Marketplace Photo provided by: PWCC Marketplace

The big sale comes after Arenado recently 300 career home runs and 10 Gold Gloves. He became one of just eight active players with that many home runs and also one of just eight in MLB history to collect at least 300 home runs and 10 Gold Gloves.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“When a player reaches an elite milestone, you often see collectors take note,” said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. “That’s especially when the player is still performing at the top of his game and has the potential for multiple seasons left in his career. It’s a recipe for high demand.”

Recently turning 32 years old, Arenado also earned his second Top 3 MVP finish last year. He is hitting .310 with two home runs and 13 RBIs just a few weeks into the 2023 season.