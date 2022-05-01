ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5.

St. Louis won for the third time in five games and salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Jordan Luplow hit two homers for Arizona, and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep. The Cardinals trailed 5-3 before scoring four times in the seventh.

Kodi Whitley (2-0) got the last out in the top of the seventh to pick up the win. Ryan Helsey pitched two innings for his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth inning.

By STEVE OVERBEY, AP Sports Writer