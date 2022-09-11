ST. LOUIS – He did it again. One day after tying Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run list, Albert Pujols belted number 697, taking sole ownership of fourth place on the list. Cardinals fans at Ballpark Village were jubilant.

“I’m so glad I was here because the crowd went nuts. They started shooting stuff off in here and the lights were going off. It was neat,” Monica Hewitt said. “And Albert, after he swings, you can just see that hesitation and he’s looking and you can just tell it was going to go out and it was. It was very exciting.”

Hewitt said the only thing better than watching Pujols hit his 697th homerun will be when he hits number 700.

“Oh yeah. He’s got time. He’s Albert. I mean, he’s the one and only Albert. He can do it,” she said.

Some fans said the moment was almost too good to be true.

“When the inning started I was like, ‘It’s going to be Pujols. He’s going to get us ahead.’ And when it actually happened, we were kind of not believing we had actually said it was going to happen, then we actually saw it,” said Lauren Braswell.

Cardinals fans are ready for a red October and another postseason run.

“It’s really exciting for me to see him come back to the Cardinals and have this year and, you know, this historical year and get to see that again. Because, as a kid, I watched Pujols and grew up with him being on the team and seeing him come back, it’s really exciting,” Braswell said

Hewitt believes the stars have aligned for Cardinals; not just in the sky but on the diamond as well.

“I think this year I got a feeling that the Cardinals, I don’t know why. I think it’s kind of their year. The end of Pujols and Yadi and Waino. You know, I think the fans are really pumped and that team has always been about the fans and I think they’re going to do it this year,” she said.