ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village will be buzzing with baseball fans this weekend. Ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series, workers are putting some of the finishing touches on Ballpark Village inside and out for postseason baseball in the Gateway City.

The 2022 postseason will mark the first that Ballpark Village hosts as a fully-developed site.

“Big day for Ballpark Village,” says Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village. “We’re excited to see the Cards come home to this Wild Card Series with the Phillies, kicking off early tomorrow.”

It all comes amid one of the most storied seasons in recent franchise history. Albert Pujols reached 700 career home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set MLB’s battery record and Paul Goldschmidt flirted with a Triple Crown, plenty for fans to be excited about as postseason nears.

“This season has been like no other season as well,” says LaMartina. “We’ve seen so many fans and sold-out weekends. We’ve seen such excitement about this team that for the thousands of hots dogs and thousands and thousands of beers that thousands of guests and sold-out crowds right next door, this is just going to be another one of those weekends from an actual capacity standpoint.”

A pep rally is planned from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the Missouri Lottery Stage and Together Credit Union Plaza. Coolers are stocked with plenty of beer and kegs upon kegs for Cardinals’ fans.

Some seats are still available on the Bud Deck for Game 1 of the three-game Wild Card Series. Gates open two and a half hours before game time.

Postseason begins Friday as the Cardinals host a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Phillies. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:07 p.m. CT Friday. For information on where and when to watch the Cardinals this weekend, click here.