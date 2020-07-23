Ballpark Village ready to welcome Cardinals fans downtown when baseball season starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals baseball kicks off Friday night, with the first pitch at Busch Stadium coming in a little over 24 hours.

While fans won’t be allowed in the stands, there are still ways to get involved.

The Cardinals hoped to show off the nearly completed Ballpark Village complex, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

“Yeah, it’s pretty unusual. Here we are, in the middle of the summer, and we should be finishing up the All-Star break and finishing up the second half of baseball, but it’s all about getting started,” said Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The $260 million complex is now the closest you’ll come to being inside Busch Stadium.

DeWitt said the organization is proud of the Phase II additions to Ballpark Village, like the Sports & Social sports bar and restaurant.

“Staffing is excited to be back,” said Nate Green, director of operations for Cardinals Nation restaurant. “When we started making the phone calls to say that we were opening back up and we had positions for you. We actually anticipated there to be some staff that didn’t want to come back. We were at a 90 percent call back.”

Cardinals Nation opened Monday. Fans were socially distanced with plexiglass dividers between them, allowing them to view games from a large-screen television on Clark Street.

“We’ve introduced contactless order and pay, so we have a technology system device that if you don’t want to have that typical experience, you can use your smartphone and scan a sticker on your table and it brings everything up on your phone from the menu,” Green said. “You can order everything from your table, pay from there, and the only interaction that there has to be is somebody bringing the food to your table.”