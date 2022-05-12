ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and the Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Thursday.

Bannon a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead.

Bannon went 1 for 4 with a strikeout and two flyouts. The 2017 Big East Player of the Year at Xavier, he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft and traded to Baltimore in July 2018 in the deal that brought Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The previous Orioles to get a hit on their first pitch were Rhyne Hughes on April 24, 2010, at Boston and Willie Morales on April 9, 2000, against Detroit, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Bemboom hit his first big league home run since September 2020 in the seventh, and Cedric Mullins added an RBI single off Génesis Cabrera later in the inning for a 3-0 lead.

Matz lost his second straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Baltimore took two of three from the Cardinals and improved to 4-1 in rubber games this season after going 7-5 in such games in 2021.

Keegan Akin (1-0), the second of six Orioles pitchers, got just his fourth win in 16 big league decisions, allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four on a bullpen day for the Orioles.

Bryan Baker gave up one hit in 2 1/3 innings of his first big league start.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo homer off Cionel Pérez in the seventh after Tyler O’Neill bounced into a double play. Nolan Arenado added a sacrifice fly in the eighth against Joey Krehbiel.

Felix Bautista got four straight outs for his second save of the series and the season.

Trey Mancini singled twice and has a hit in eight of nine games since returning from bruised ribs on May 3.

TOP TEN

With his start at first base against Baltimore,

Albert Pujols played in the 2,987th game, passing Barry Bonds for 10th place. Pujols went 0-for-1 with walk and remains three hits shy from tying Eddie Collins for 10th at 3,313 hits.

DAY OFF

Cardinals CF Harrison Bader and C Yadier Molina had the day off. Carlson moved from right to start at center and Andrew Knizner caught.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk. His first appearance will be his major league debut. RHP Travis Lakins Sr. and LHP Paul Fry were optioned to the Triple-A team.

Cardinals: Activated INF Edmundo Sosa from the 10-day injured list. In two injury rehab games with Double-A Springfield, Sosa went 3 for 8 with a hit-by-pitch and played shortstop. In 10 games this season with the Cardinals, Sosa is batting .160. … INF Kramer Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Robertson, the son of LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, appeared in two games after getting called up on May 10.

WAINWRIGHT BACK

RHP Adam Wainwright, 40, threw a bullpen session Thursday and could start Sunday against San Francisco. He was placed on the COVID-19 IL on May 6, two days after he started at Kansas City.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Transferred RHP Chris Ellis (shoulder) to the 60-Day injured list. Ellis, 29, underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in early May and will miss the remainder of the season. … INF Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) missed his second consecutive game. … Ramón Urías (abdominal discomfort) missed his fourth successive game.

Cardinals: RHP Drew Verhagen (right hip) was set to make his second rehab start Thusday night at Double-A Springfield.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-5, 4.05) is to start a series opener at Detroit on Friday. Lyles allowed four runs — two earned — and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings against Kansas City on Sunday.

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78) is slated to start in Friday’s series opener against Francisco. Hicks has not gone longer than 4 1/3 innings in six starts this season.

By WARREN MAYES, Associated Press