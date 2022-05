ST. LOUIS — St. Louis sports fans are hoping the Cardinals get on a hot streak.

While many fans braved the hot weather to watch the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday, some fans stopped by Ballpark Village to stay out of the heat and seek some shade.

The St. Louis Cardinals hosted the Baltimore Orioles, formerly known as the St. Louis Browns. The St. Louis Browns Historical Society was honored at the game.

The Orioles ended up beating the Cardinals 3-2.