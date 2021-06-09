Baseball Hall of Fame again delays enshrinement for former St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS- Larry Walker and Ted Simmons have waited a year to be enshrined in Cooperstown. And now they’ll wait a few more weeks.
Wednesday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced that it would move the 2021 induction ceremony from July to September.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers – the living legends – and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” Chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a news release. “Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”
The ticketed-only outdoor event will be held Wednesday September 8.
Walker was elected in his last year of eligibility in 2020 by baseball writers, while Simmons was selected by a veterans committee. Former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter headlines the 2020 class, which saw its ceremony canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No candidates were elected in the 2021 class.