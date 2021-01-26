Baseball Hall shuts out 2021 class; Scott Rolen sees boost in candidacy

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday that no one had reached the threshold needed for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2013. Former Red Sox and Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling came the closest to getting in, falling 16 votes short of getting the 75 percent of the vote required.
Former Cardinal third baseman Scott Rolen, in his fourth year on the ballot, finished with 52.9 percent of the vote. With six years left on the ballot, there is a school of thought among baseball observers who believe that his climb over his first four years makes it a good bet for Rolen to get past the 75 percent threshold eventually.
While injuries hampered the end of his career, Rolen was considered the best defensive third baseman of his generation.
St. Charles native Mark Buehrle, who pitched for 16 seasons in Chicago, Toronto and Miami, garnered 11 percent of the vote, well above the 5 percent needed to stay on the ballot next year. Former Cardinals pitcher Dan Haren, also in his first year, did not receive any votes.
The 2020 Cooperstown class is scheduled to be formally inducted on July 25, 2021. Last year’s ceremonies, which would have honored former Cardinals Larry Walker and Ted Simmons, along with Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees and Players Association executive Marvin Miller, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.