‘Batting Stance Guy’ takes on Harrison Bader’s plate approach in hilarious social media post

ST. LOUIS- A popular social media account that features a man doing impressions of baseball players at the plate has taken note of St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Harrison Bader’s recent offensive exploits. Over the past week, Bader is hitting .481 with 13 hits (2 HR) and seven runs batted in.
On Monday, the performance earned a shoutout with an impression posted to the Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) Twitter and Instagram accounts. No detail was spared, including an homage to Bader’s blond locks.
Bader follows a string of current or former Cardinals featured in recent months.