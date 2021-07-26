‘Batting Stance Guy’ takes on Harrison Bader’s plate approach in hilarious social media post

The popular Batting Stance Guy Twitter account has fun impersonating St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader at the plate. Photo Credit: BattingStanceGuy/Twitter

ST. LOUIS- A popular social media account that features a man doing impressions of baseball players at the plate has taken note of St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Harrison Bader’s recent offensive exploits. Over the past week, Bader is hitting .481 with 13 hits (2 HR) and seven runs batted in.

On Monday, the performance earned a shoutout with an impression posted to the Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) Twitter and Instagram accounts. No detail was spared, including an homage to Bader’s blond locks.

Bader follows a string of current or former Cardinals featured in recent months.

Happy 61st birthday MVP Terry Pendleton 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8W3zOJIGLm — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) July 16, 2021

Yadi Molina going to his 10th all-star ⭐️ game. @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/RG5A0m0sML — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) July 10, 2021