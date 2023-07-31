ST. LOUIS – Time is ticking on the MLB trade deadline, but the St. Louis Cardinals made some moves as sellers Sunday that could possibly kick off a series of other moves.

Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton are now Texas Rangers. Jordan Hicks is now a Toronto Blue Jay. The Cardinals dealt three pitchers on Sunday for a prospect-heavy return, which included four pitchers.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits down with St. Louis Post Dispatch sports reporter Ben Frederickson to discuss the impact of these trades. They also discuss what the deals mean for pending free agent Jack Flaherty, plus what to make of an awkward weekend for Nolan Arenado having to answer questions about his no-trade clause.

The MLB trade deadline is 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.