Betting Line: What to make of Cardinals’ postseason chances

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

*Me betting on the St. Louis Cardinals this week* pic.twitter.com/X6KtsXuIgb — Buy Your Own Nike Shorts & Hoodies (@thisisdking) September 25, 2021

ST. LOUIS–Now that the Cardinals’ franchise-record winning streak is over, gambling experts are taking inventory on how the hottest team in baseball could fare in the postseason.

According to FOX BET, as of Thursday night, the Cardinals are +2200 to win the World Series, meaning if you bet $10, you’d get $230 back if St. Louis goes all the way. The Red Sox have the same odds. Who’s the favorite, according to FOX Bet? The Dodgers at +320 (bet $10, get $42).

FanDuel tells FOX2 that the Cardinals are the company’s largest liability in the World Series Winner market, with the largest bet being $1600 @+3000. By bet count (percentage of overall tickets), the Cardinals are in FanDuel’s top three teams in terms of bet count in the World Series market, along with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. But the most money on FanDuel is being put on the Yankees, White Sox and Dodgers.

“The Giants are the worst outcome for us in the World Series market, but the Cardinals have gotten pretty bad, too,” Circa Sports sportsbook manager Chris Bennett told FoxSports.com. “They’re probably about equally bad. San Francisco exceeded expectations right out of the gate, and St. Louis just went on that crazy winning streak. The Cardinals were at very long odds three weeks ago, and now, they’re in the playoffs.

Bennett said some of his customers have placed “obscenely good bets” on the Cardinals.