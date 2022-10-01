ST. LOUIS – Thousands of lucky St. Louis Cardinals’ fans left the game with a Yadier Molina bobblehead, the third of three in a “Cardinals Legends” stadium giveaway set this season.

The Cardinals gave out 25,000 Adam Wainwright bobbleheads on Friday and 25,000 Albert Pujols bobbleheads on Sept. 18. The three bobbleheads come together to make a unique set.

“I’ve been at all three, so I’ve gotten the true grouping, it’s been fun,” said Jen Simon.

Long lines stretched to St. Louis streets for the second consecutive day ahead of gates opening with many fans waiting several hours to make sure they ended up with a bobblehead. As a set, the bobbleheads are going for hundreds of dollars online, but many fans at Saturday’s game said they won’t sell their promotional gift.



“I’m sure for a lot of people, it’s a valuable thing, but I mean this is the farewell season. Why not take all of those memories and have something to cherish,” said Simon.



“No price. I get one, my wife gets one so we usually have a set of two. They’ll go to kids after we pass away,” said Tom Deyot.

Fans said Saturday’s bobblehead is a piece of history from a season they will never forget.



“Between Yadi and Waino’s feats and Pujols and everything else. This has been the definition of a magical for anybody who loves the Cardinals,” said Simon.



“We love it. It’s the last chance to see Yadi and Waino and the group together. Pujols we want to see them together,” said Gwen Allen.

Molina and Pujols will play in their last regular season home game Sunday and be honored in a pregame ceremony. Wainwright has not yet announced his plans beyond this season.