Bombs away! Bader, Carlson HR in 7-run 4th, Cards batter Gray, Reds 10-6

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-6.

Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand while playing all but three innings without starting All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning of the first game on July 16.