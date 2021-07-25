Bombs away! Bader, Carlson HR in 7-run 4th, Cards batter Gray, Reds 10-6

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-6.

Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand while playing all but three innings without starting All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning of the first game on July 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News