Braun 350th career HR, later plunked; Brews, Cards split DH

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brent Suter and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Ryan Braun hit his 350th career homer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 for a doubleheader split. The Cardinals took the opener 4-2 behind Adam Wainwright’s four-hitter. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He missed the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night. Umpires warned both teams after Braun was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He was at the center of the trouble the previous night when he hit Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the wrist during a swing.

  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers’ Jace Peterson tags ot St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman as he is caught stealing third during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws Adam Wainwright a rosin bag after the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. Wainwright pitched a complete game as the Cardinals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Umpire Ron Kulpa warns both teams after Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers’ Jacob Nottingham celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Ed Sedar during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News