ST. LOUIS – Utility infielder Brendan Donovan is set to have season-ending surgery on Wednesday, per manager St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.

Donovan is set for a procedure on his right arm Wednesday in Texas. He will be placed on the injured list soon and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Having dealt with discomfort for several weeks, Donovan wanted to give the Cardinals as much as he could, and he served as the designated hitter for several weeks. Donovan had only played one game in the field since the start of July.

NEW: Brendan Donovan will undergo season-ending surgery. Procedure set on his right arm tomorrow.



Marmol confirms. He says Donovan wanted to give his longest shot possible to play, part of the reason he was DH in recent weeks. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/itqBjPkWDb — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) August 1, 2023

Donovan’s sophomore season ends with a .281 batting average, 11 home runs and 34 RBI over 95 games.

The Cardinals are expected to activate infielder Tommy Edman on Tuesday after the trade deadline. St. Louis is also down a second infielder with Paul DeJong traded to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.