Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday. The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman’s two-out single up the middle brought home Tyler O’Neill. The Brewers answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Monday’s doubleheader opened a three-day, five-game series between these NL Central rivals. They’re facing each other for the first time this season. 

  • Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits a double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to umpire Ron Kulpa during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News