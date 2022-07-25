ST. LOUIS – Limited-edition Budweiser cans featuring Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright are available in Missouri and parts of Illinois starting Monday.

Budweiser is celebrating the pitcher-catcher duo as they approach 325 career starts together. This record hasn’t been hit since 1975.

The cans have an illustration of the pair with the phrases “Legendary Teammates” and “17 seasons together.” The phrase “Best Buds” is on the bottom. The cans also have Busch Stadium and other St. Louis landmarks featured on them.

Yadi and Waino were surprised with the cans. Click here to watch their reaction to the unveiling.

In the video Wainwright says, “We’re on the front of a Budweiser can! That’s pretty big time.”

Yadi says, “This is a special moment.”

Cardinals fans have the chance to win a signed limited-edition Yadi and Waino can. Starting on Tuesday, fans can share their favorite memory of the duo in the comments on Bud social channels, @budweiserusa on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, using #BestBuds and #Sweepstakes.