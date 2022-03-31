ST. LOUIS –The lockout is over and we are now just one week out from the start of the St. Louis Cardinals season. Opening Day at Busch Stadium will be April 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team at Busch Stadium is pulling out all the stops to make the game-day experience extra special in 2022. Crews are busy perfecting the field. Theme nights and giveaways are planned with something for everyone. And the smell of ballpark food is ready to welcome you back.

“Cardinals Nation is a picky bunch. They expect the Cardinals out here winning. They expect to have good food when they’re here. We’ve got to step up to the plate no different than the players on the field,” said Norman Taylor, Jr., Executive Sous Chef at Busch Stadium.

Megan Eberthart, the promotions and events director with the St. Louis Cardinals, also shared her enthusiasm about the season.

“This year is going to be so much fun. It is so fun to plan a season-long tribute to such great players. And we’re just so excited about it. I’ve been here many, many years and I can tell you that this is the year I am most excited for,” said Eberthart.

Also new this year are even more digital options in the stadium. So, you’ll want to download the Ballpark App before you head downtown. For more on Opening Day, tickets, and policies, visit: www.mlb.com/cardinals