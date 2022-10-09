ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium packed a record-breaking crowd for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, despite the Cardinals losing the best-of-three series in two games.

The Cardinals reported an attendance of 48,515 fans for Saturday’s game, the third largest in Busch Stadium history and the largest in postseason history.

Many fans spoke with FOX 2 ahead of the game and said there was a lot of pressure.

“It’s a do-or-die situation. I mean we’re going to win it. I can’t say it is a do or die because we’re going to win. We know better we know what is going to happen,” said Tristin O’Brien.

Cardinals fans said the game had them on the edge of their seats after Friday’s loss.



This Wild Card series between the Cardinals and the Phillies brought in fans from all over the region.

“We’re from Cincinnati so we know the Cardinals are a very good baseball team. The Phillies had a great year but hopefully the Cardinals can bounce back and even the series,” said Troy Kinnett. “We didn’t wake up this morning thinking we were going to come here, but here we are and I’m looking forward to a great game.”

Fans said whether you watched the game inside Busch Stadium or outside at Ballpark Village they were just happy to watch another baseball game in October.



“Its different. It is a little bit more fun honestly just because it’s a different group of people. I think it’ll be fun though. Inside or outside it’ll be fun. Like I said it’s a do-or-die,” said O’Brien.