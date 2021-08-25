Cabrera hits No. 501 in Tigers’ 4-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter Jack Flaherty into Big Mac Land in the third inning. At 423 feet, it was his second-longest home run this season.

The Cardinals immediately removed starter Jack Flaherty (9-2) with what the team said was right shoulder tightness.

Casey Mize (7-6) pitched five scoreless innings. He checked the Cardinals on three hits.