Call it ‘Batgate’? Castellanos again the source of Cardinals-Reds controversy

St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Castellanos, middle, talks with umpires Phil Cuzzi, left, Mark Ripperger, middle left, Ryan Wills, middle right, and Cory Blaser, right, as they inspect his bat after his grand slam during the second inning of the second baseball game of the team’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds have never been short on drama over the years, and even already in 2021. On Wednesday night, tensions returned, thanks again to Nick Castellanos.

Castellanos, the outfielder who rumbled with the Cardinals earlier this season, hit a second-inning grand slam Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

But his bat was a source of controversy.

Derrick Goold, Cardinals beat writer for our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, heard from an MLB official on-site in Cincinnati.

