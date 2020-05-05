Candlelight Zoom to mark birthday of the late Cardinal Chris Duncan

JUPITER, FL – FEBRUARY 26: Outfielder Chris Duncan #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses during Photo Day on February 26, 2007 at the Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- In a world without brain cancer, former Cardinals outfielder/first baseman Chris Duncan would be celebrating his 39th birthday Tuesday night. Duncan’s years-long battle with glioblastoma ended on September 6, 2019. In a world without COVID-19, Duncan’s family and friends might gather in person together to remember him, but since that’s not possible, his widow is doing something virtual in its place.

“I will still celebrate his birthday with the lighting of a candle,” Amy Duncan wrote about her plans for 8:30 pm CST on Tuesday. “For 16 minutes, I invite you to join me on a live Zoom call and light a candle in your home to share in his memory. Sing him happy birthday, dance, pray, be in the stillness or do a combination of what feels right for you.” Duncan wore the number 16 with the Cardinals between 2006 and 2009.

Amy Duncan tweeted about launching Living Duncan last month, calling it “a message of healing for those in need and a tribute” to Chris, by way of poetry.