ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ second-round draft pick 18-year-old Joshua Baez visited Busch Stadium Monday.

Baez out of Massachusetts got some batting practice in at Busch. His deal is worth more than $2 million.

“For now it’s just about getting better and just continuing to move up in the levels,” Baez said. “I’m a hardworking kid. I love baseball. I’m really passionate about the sport and I just love winning.”