ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ home opener is Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirate at 3:15 p.m., but there are a lot of fun activities happening ahead of the game.

This is the first normal home opener since 2019.

The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the Official Opening Day Pep Rally. It will be at Ballpark Village on the Missouri Lottery Stage in Together Credit Union Plaza. DJ Todd Thomas will be there getting the party started with Fredbird until 12:30 p.m.

At 12 p.m. Busch Stadium’s gates will open. All fans 21 and older will get a free magnet featuring the 2022 Cardinals schedule sponsored by Budweiser.

The Cardinals will take batting practice from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. The Pirates will take batting practice from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. with an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. Fredbird will then be introduced. The National Anthem will be performed by Fleet Street at approximately 3:06 p.m. The first pitch will be at 3:09 p.m., and then it’s game time.

Full timeline:

10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Official Opening Day Pep Rally

12 pm: Busch Stadium Gates Open

12:05 pm – 12:55 pm: Cardinals Batting Practice

1 pm – 1:50 pm: Pirates Batting Practice

2:30 pm – 3:15: Pregame Ceremonies 2:33 pm: Introduction of Fredbird/Team Fredbird in Ford Truck 2:37 pm: Introduction of Cardinals Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.; President, Bill DeWitt III; and President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, at home plate 2:38 pm: Introduction of Hall of Famers via Ford motorcade 2:53 pm: Cardinals roster enters field via Ford Truck motorcade 3:06 pm: National Anthem performed by Fleet Street 3:09 pm: Ceremonial First Pitch

3:15 pm: Play Ball!