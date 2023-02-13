ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are holding a 12-hour flash sale for six dollar tickets on Tuesday. The tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, and they come with six dollars in Cardinals Cash to spend at Busch Stadium.

These tickets are a great way to spend some time in Busch Stadium with some of the best fans in baseball. Get them now because deals like this don’t come around very long, especially if the Cards start to heat up.

The tickets are for home games held Monday through Thursday for many high profile series through the 2023 season. Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/six or via phone at 314-345-9000.

Matchups include but are not limited to the following dates:

Cubs (July 27)

Braves (April 3-5)

Angels (May 2-4)

Dodgers (May 18)

Royals (May 29-30)

Giants (June 12-14)

Astros (June 27-29)

Twins (Aug. 1-3)

Mets (Aug. 17)

Padres (Aug. 28-30)